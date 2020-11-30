Ahead of Central team’s visit, CM visits cyclone-hit areas in Chennai

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today visited the areas affected by flood during the Cyclone Nivar.

He visited the TNSCB tenements in Semmenchery and Perumbakkam where water is stagnant following the rains.

He also visited the relief camp at the Shozhinganallur government school on OMR and interacted with the people who are made to stay there.

Earlier in the day he visited the Pallikaranai marsh view point, Okkiam Maduvu and Muttukadu Sea mouth.

Meanwhile, a Central team will arrive in Chennai today to assess the situation in Tamilnadu and Pondicherry following the Cyclone Nivar. The team headed by Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Ashutosh Agnihotri comprises of officials from the departments of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Road Transport and Highways, Finance, Power, Rural Development, Fisheries and Water Resources.

The team would start their on-the-spot assessment of the situation from Tuesday and will be submitting their report after the visit.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Chennai as cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherrry on 26 November. Several trees were uprooted and many houses were damaged when Nivar made its landfall.