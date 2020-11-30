Battle for Hyderabad: Civic polls tomorrow

Hyderabad: After intense campaigning to capture Hyderabad, polling for the high stake civic elections will be held tomorrow.

According to reports, 74,44,260 voters would exercise their franchise using ballot papers to elect their representatives in the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The polling would begin at 7 am and come to an end at 6 pm.

The total number of contesting candidates is 1,122. The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has made elaborate arrangements for the balloting process by deploying 48,000 (including reserve) polling personnel and 52,500 strong police force.

Buoyed by its victory in the recent bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency, the BJP conducted a powerful campaign to win the GHMC polls. Campaign of the ruling TRS was led by Minister K T Rama Rao.

The Congress campaign was led by its state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Working President A Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders. Once a major force in the state, the TDP sought to revive its fortunes highlighting the development witnessed in the city during N Chandrababu Naidu’s regime as Chief Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh.