Covid: Fresh cases increase in some areas of Chennai

Chennai: Even as the overall cases of Covid-19 are reducing in the city, some zones are seeing a spike in fresh infections.

Corporation officials say the movement of people from districts to the city was the reason.

According to data put out by the Greater Chennai Corporation, this morning, the tally of total positive cases was 3,754 which is at two per cent.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,14,976 cases of Covid-19, of which 2,07,375 have recovered over the months. The recovery rate in the city is at 96 per cent.

The most number of recoveries took place at Anna Nagar with 22,859 persons overcoming Covid.

On 30 November, nearly 10,171 persons were tested by the Health department. It is reported that nearly 3,847 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 490 persons died in Teynampet, 433 casualties were reported in Anna Nagar and 425 deaths were recorded in Kodambakkam.

Currently, 379 persons have contracted the virus in Anna Nagar and 414 have tested positive in Adyar.

Places such as Manali have the least number of cases at 56 and Shollinganallur has 85 positive cases.

Nearly, 59.86 per cent of those affected with Covid are male and 40.14 per cent are female.

The viral infection has most affected people in the age group of 50-59 with 18.27 per cent belonging to this age group.