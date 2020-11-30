Decision soon on political plunge: Rajini

Chennai: Amidst speculation that Rajinikanth would announce his decision on his political plunge today, the actor chose to say that he would do it very soon.

Rajinikanth today met district secretaries of his Rajini Makkal Mandram and held a detailed discussion at his Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Kodambakkam.

Later speaking to reporters at his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth, said, “I met the district secretaries. They expressed their views, I shared mine. They assured me that they will be on my side with whatever decision I make. I will announce my decision as soon as possible”.

His announcement came in the backdrop of doctors advising him against entering politics.

Last month, the actor had hinted that his long-awaited entry to electoral politics may be delayed. A letter attributed to him cited doctors’ concern over campaigning during the pandemic and the potential impact on Rajinikanth’s health.

The letter seemed to indicate the actor had been advised to restrict travel since he has a kidney condition and could be vulnerable to the Covid-19.

Reports say that at the meeting with district secretaries Rajinikanth spoke about his health condition. He also expressed displeasure at the functioning of a few office-bearers of the mandram. He reportedly discussed the possibility of starting a political outfit by January. Rajinikanth spoke individually to all district secretaries and sought their views on political situation in Tamilnadu.

It may be recalled that Rajini had on the 2018 New year eve announced that he would enter politics, float a new party and contest all the 234 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, while ruling out contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Since then, his fans were eagerly waiting for it, but Rajini was yet to start a party. He said, “100 out of 100 per cent people will create a ‘very big miracle and wonder’ in the 2021 Assembly polls”.

In December last year, RMM members were directed not to contest local body elections in Tamilnadu and also not to campaign for any party or individual.

Much recently, a letter, purportedly written by him created buzz in social media. The actor then said the letter in his name, which claimed that he might not enter politics as promised on the 2018 New Year eve due to the Covid-19 pandemic and due to his health condition was not written by him. But he confirmed that the contents in it about his health condition were true.

“As far as my political plans are concerned, a decision will be taken after consulting the RMM members,” he had said recently.