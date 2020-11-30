Depression to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Chennai: Latest satellite and ship observations indicate that the well marked low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood concentrated into a depression and lay centered over southeast Bay of Bengal about 750 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1150 km east-southeast of Kanyakumari (India).

According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, it is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during next 24 hours.

‘It is also likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast around evening of 2 December. It is very like to move nearly westwards thereafter and emerge into Comorin area on 3 December morning,’ it said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala on 2 December, it said and added that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over these regions on 1, 3 and 4 December.

‘Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Mahe &Kariakal and north Kerala during 2 and 3 December, 2020 and isolated heavy rainfall during 1 and 4 December,’ added the IMD.