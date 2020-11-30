TN among States that reported maximum decline in cases: Centre

Chennai: Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamilnadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported maximum decline in active cases in past one month, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan are reporting a rise in the active caseload, on the other hand, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 38,772 persons were found to be infected with Covid in India. In the same period, India also registered 45,333 new recoveries ensuring a net reduction of 6,561 cases from active caseload.

‘India has crossed a landmark milestone in its fight against Covid, with the total tests having crossed the 14 cr mark today. 8,76,173 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. India has ramped up its per day testing capacity to 15 lakh,’ it said.

Ten States/UTs have contributed 78.31% of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Kerala reported 5,643 cases in the last 24 hours followed closely by Maharashtra which recorded 5,544 new cases. Delhi reported another 4,906 new cases yesterday.