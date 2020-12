TN posts 1,410 new Coronavirus cases, 385 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 1,410 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in the State so far to 7,81,915.

According to the daily bulletin released by the State Health department this evening, the capital city of Chennai registered 385 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of persons affected by the pandemic in the metropolis has reached 2,15,360.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 84 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 55 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 69 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 24 and 146 new cases, respectively. As many as 9 Covid-19 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 11,712.

On the positive side, the bulletin said 1,456 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today. With this, the total number of recoveries in the State has touched 7,59,206.