National-award winning filmmaker Bala is all set to collaborate with actor-GV Prakash again. They came together in Naachiyaar before.

The pre-production work of the film has begun and GV Prakash has been confirmed to be part of it.

The rest of the cast and crew will be confirmed by early next year. The shoot of this project will commence by April.

GV Prakash has several films including Ayngaran, Aayiram Jenmangal, 4G, and Bachelor under production.