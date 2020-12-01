First look of Arya’s film tomorrow

Arya’s next in the lead role is directed by Ranjith. Ranjith took to twitter and officially made his announcement regarding the title and first look release.

The first look of the film is all set to be revealed on 2 December

His tweet read, ‘Ready to get knocked?First Look of #Arya30 on 2.12.2020..A #PaRanjith film @arya_offl @Music_Santhosh @KalaiActor @muraligdop @EditorSelva @RamalingamTha @johnkokken1 @officialdushara @anbariv @kabilanchelliah @Lovekeegam @K9Studioz @officialneelam’.

Arya took his twitter handle and wrote, ‘Be ready to get knocked! First Look of #Arya30 on 2.12.2020’.

Arya is playing a boxer in his upcoming film with Pa Ranjith, tentatively titled Arya 30. He has revealed working stills of the film where he is seen ‘squaring off’ with film’s director Pa Ranjith. It is sure to be a socio-sports drama.