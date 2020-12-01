KGF makers to announce their next Wednesday

With KGF becoming a huge success across the country, the makers of the franchise Hombale Films, run by Vijay Kiragandur have now revealed that the announcement of their next will be made on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources in the industry said that the makers have roped in a Bollywood Superstar for their next, which could also mark his debut in the south. ‘The film will be simultaneously made in five languages and the will be a mass entertainer.’

There was also speculation that Prabhas will be the lead in the film as he had recently met with director Prashanth Neel.