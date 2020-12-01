Sivakumar tests negative for corona

Veteran actor Sivakumar was in the news recently for testing positive for the novel coronavirus. To put an end to the rumours, Sivakumar took a standard medical test, which also includes mandatory Covid-19 test.

His results turned out to be negative thereby putting a full stop to the rumours regarding his health. According to his manager, Sivakumar is doing great and going about his daily routine at home.

A few days ago, there were multiple reports doing the rounds which claimed that veteran actor Sivakumar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The reports also said that he is under home quarantine as per doctor’s advice. The news went viral on all social media platforms.

Later, Sivakumar had given his samples for a routine medical check-up, which also involves a Covid-19 test. He tested negative for the novel coronavirus. His publicist revealed that Sivakumar is hale and healthy and continues to follow his routine work at home.