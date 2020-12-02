3 more Pak players affected by COVID-19

Wellington: Three more members of the 54-member Pakistan squad in New Zealand have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected cases to nine.

An official source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said the New Zealand health authorities confirmed that three people have returned positive while one result is pending.

But the main thing is these three positive results are under investigation to find out whether they are historical cases or new infections, the source said.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and pacer Muhammad Abbas are understood to be among the historical cases.

The source said earlier when six members tested positive, two turned out to be historical cases and they were allowed back to the team floor where they are in isolation while the remaining four are on a separate floor in quarantine.

It is determined that historical cases are not suspected of passing on infection to others as they have built up required anti-bodies but new cases are treated differently, he said.