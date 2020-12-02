Bach to run unopposed for IOC president

Geneva: The election is set to be held at the IOC Session in Athens scheduled for March 10 to 12.

The German’s new term begins after the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, and he will stay in the position until 2025.

The members of the International Olympic Committee were informed today on behalf of the IOC Ethics Commission’s Chair, HE Ban Ki-Moon, by IOC Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer Paquerette Girard Zappelli that President Thomas Bach will be the only candidate for the presidential election, which will be held during the 137th IOC Session in Athens in March 2021, said the IOC in its statement.

A former Olympic fencer who won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, Bach, 66, first took charge on September 10, 2013. His unopposed re-election was all but confirmed after more than 50 members publicly supported his candidacy at its annual board meeting in July.