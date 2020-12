Arya’s next in the lead role, directed by Pa Ranjith has been ttled Sarpetta Parambarai. The first look of the project was out today in social media. Arya’s next in the lead role, directed by Pa Ranjith has been ttled Sarpetta Parambarai. The first look of the project was out today in social media.

Arya is playing a boxer in his upcoming film with Pa Ranjith, tentatively titled Arya 30. It is a socio-sports drama.

Kalaiyarasan is also part of the movie. Music is by Santosh Narayanan.

Arya is also part of Aranmanai 3 with Sundar C. He plays baddie to Vishal in a movie titled Enemy, helmed by Anand Shankar.