Mahat’s KPYN on progress

Mahat and Aishwarya Dutta starrer Kettavanu Per Yedutha Nallavanda shoot has resumed and is proceeding at brisk pace.

Meanwhile, the team reveals an interesting element that will add more dose to the humorous quotient.

Yogi Babu is playing the role of Black Sparrow, a pirate in a treasure hunt.

Mahat-Aishwarya-Yogi Babu trio is joined by Sakshi Agarwal. Directed by Prabhu Ram C, the announcement regarding the audio, trailer and worldwide theatrical release will be made soon.

Speaking about Yogi Babu, the filmmaker, says, ‘“He is a treasure hunter in the film. There will be enough twists and turns in the plot towards the climax and whether or not Yogi Babu discovers the treasure is the crux. For this, we had to design Yogi Babu’s look with intricate details to be called our own Jack Sparrow’.