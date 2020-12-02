Actor Santhanam’s next is titled Paris Jayaraj. In Paris Jayaraj, Santhanam plays a gana singer from Parrys Corner in Chennai.

Directed by Johnson of A1 fame, Kumar of Lark Studios is bankrolling Paris Jayaraj and Arthur A Wilson cranks the camera.

Santhosh Narayanan who composed music for Johnson and Santhanam’s previous hit A1: Accused No.1 is taking care of the songs and background score.

Anaika Soti, Sastika, Prudhvi Raj, and Naan Kadavul Rajendran are playing pivotal characters in the film.

The makers have confirmed that they are targeting January 2021 release. Santhanam’s previous release Biskoth that hit the screens for Deepavali.