Soori, Vetrimaaran to shoot soon

Vetrimaaran’s film starring Soori in the lead is all set to go on floors very soon. Buzz is that the movie is based on writer Jeyamohan’s story Thunaivan.

Veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja plays a pivotal role along with Soori in the film. Buzz is that Vetri has decided to produce the film under his own banner.

Vetri is also planning to join hands with a leading music composer for this yet-untitled film, says a source close to the development.

Vetrimaaran is also tipped to direct Suriya for Vaadivasal and a movie starring Dhanush in the lead next year.