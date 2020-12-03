Burevi to bring heavy rains

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said the cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ will bring heavy to very heavy rains to parts of Tamilnadu and Kerala.

In its update this mornig, it said the Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph would be centered very close to Pamban around noon of today. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards across Pamban area by afternoon and cross south Tamilnadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during 3 December night and 4 December early morning as a Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph.

Thus its impact on south Tamilnadu coastal districts is very likely to commence from 3 December initially over Ramanathapuram district and gradually towards Kanniyakumari district.

It predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls very likely over south Tamilnadu (Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Sivagangai districts) and over south Kerala (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta andAlappuzah) on 3 December and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Tamilnadu and south Kerala on 4 December.

‘Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and north Kerala on 3 December, isolated heavy rainfall on 4 December,’ it added. Fishermen have been advised to stay off sea.

The State government machinery and NDRF teams have been put on high alert to handle any situation. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a meeting to review measures taken in southern districts of Tamilnadu.