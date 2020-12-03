Double delight for Vikram fans

Vikram who resumed shoot for Cobra, is playing a dual role in the film and he will be seen in multiple looks.

Srinidhi Shetty who acted in KGF plays Vikram’s pair in Cobra and famous Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the antagonist.

AR Rahman is composing the music. Miya, KS Ravikumar, Mirnalini Ravi, Robo Shankar, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kanika, and Babu Antony are also playing pivotal characters in the film.

Harish Kannan cranks the camera for the film and Bhuvan Srinivasan is taking care of the cuts.