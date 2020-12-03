‘Karuppankaatu… will engage audience’

Young Selvendran is ready with a movie titled Karuppankaatu Valasu that would hit screens next week.

Speaking about the movie, he says, ‘I always wanted to make a mark in cinema. Thanks to my good friend Ebenezer Devaraj, we are here today. What started as a casual chat between us has ended up in the movie’.

Passionate about penning poems, Selvendran, says, ‘I did short films and web series all inspired by my poems. When we decided to try our luck at the cinema, we thought Karuppankaatu Valasu would be our first. It is about an NRI woman who wants to convert a village into a smart village and ensure all state-of-the-art facilities there. As it happens, a series of murders take place there and how technology there helps solve the case forms the crux’.

Selvendran says, ‘Besides being our executive producer Ebenezer plays a pivotal role alongside Neelima in the movie. George Vijay Nelson, Maari Chelladurai , Aria

Gowri Shankar and Jithesh Tony form part of the cast.

Says Ebenezer, ‘I was thrilled to be part of the project. We conceived it as a crowdfunded one as plenty of friends and well-wishers chipped in the money’.

He says. ‘We did enough rehearsals and workshops before venturing to shoot. It made things easy for us’.

‘It will be an engaging entertainer’, he adds.

The cinematography is by Shravan Saravanan, music by Adithyha – Soorya, editing by Tamilkumaran, and lyrics by S Gnanakaravel