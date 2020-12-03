Rajini promises honest, transparent politics

Chennai: After tweeting that he would launch his political party in January, superstar Rajinikanth today met the media and said his party would bring spiritual secular politics with no caste or religion.

‘We will surely win the Assembly polls and give honest, transparent, corruption-free, spiritual secular politics without caste, creed or religion. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen,’ Rajinikanth said.

‘It’s now or never’, he said and added: ‘We will change, we will change everything’.

‘I am ready to sacrifice even my life for the sake of Tamil people…It is now or never,’ he aid.

He added: ‘If I win it will be the people’s victory, even if I lose it will be their defeat.’

Rajinikanth made the announcement three days after he met with senior office bearers of his forum, the Rajini Makkal Mandram.

Today he also announced Tamilaruvi Manian as in-charge of his political party and Arjun Murthy as co-ordinator.