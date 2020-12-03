Rajini to start party in Jan 2021, contest Assembly polls

Chennai: Putting to rest all speculations,

actor Rajinikanth today announced that

he would take the political plunge by starting his own party in January next year.

Taking to twitter, the actor said he would make an announcement on December 31.

Asserting that everything would be changed,

Rajini said “if not now, it will be never”.

“It is certain that, we will secure a massive

victory in the ensuing Assembly polls with the

support of the people, and create a straight

forward, honest, transparent, corruption-free

secular and egalitarian spiritual politics”.

“Wonder and Mircales will happen”, he added.

Rajini’s decision to enter politics and contest

the polls, comes three days after he met the

members of his Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and

sought their views.

After the meeting at a marriage hall, Rajini

told the media in front of his Poes Garden

residence that he would announce his political

sand–whether or not to enter the politics–as

soon as possible.

He said during the meeting with office-bearers

and district Secretararies of RMM, he elicited

the views of the RMM members and also shared

his with them.

“During the meeting, the RMM members agreed to

abide by whatever decision I take regarding my

political foray. I will soon announce my decision as soon as possible”, he added.

After the meeting, RMM members expressed divergent views on Rajini’s political foray.

While a section insisted that he should announced his political entry and form his own party, some of them cited his health condition, the long rigours of travel and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and said they would abide by whatever decision taken by the actor.

It may be recalled that Rajini had on the 2018 New year eve announced that he would enter politics, float a new party and contest all the 234 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections,

while ruling out contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.