Rajini to start party in Jan 2021, contest Assembly polls

Chennai: Putting to rest all speculations,
actor Rajinikanth today announced that
he would take the political plunge by starting his own party in January next year.
Taking to twitter, the actor said he would make an announcement on December 31.
Asserting that everything would be changed,
Rajini said “if not now, it will be never”.
“It is certain that, we will secure a massive
victory in the ensuing Assembly polls with the
support of the people, and create a straight
forward, honest, transparent, corruption-free
secular and egalitarian spiritual politics”.
“Wonder and Mircales will happen”, he added.
Rajini’s decision to enter politics and contest
the polls, comes three days after he met the
members of his Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) and
sought their views.
After the meeting at a marriage hall, Rajini
told the media in front of his Poes Garden
residence that he would announce his political
sand–whether or not to enter the politics–as
soon as possible.
He said during the meeting with office-bearers
and district Secretararies of RMM, he elicited
the views of the RMM members and also shared
his with them.
“During the meeting, the RMM members agreed to
abide by whatever decision I take regarding my
political foray. I will soon announce my decision as soon as possible”, he added.
After the meeting, RMM members expressed divergent views on Rajini’s political foray.
While a section insisted that he should announced his political entry and form his own party, some of them cited his health condition, the long rigours of travel and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and said they would abide by whatever decision taken by the actor.
It may be recalled that Rajini had on the 2018 New year eve announced that he would enter politics, float a new party and contest all the 234 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections,
while ruling out contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.