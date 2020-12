Vijay Sethupathi has completed shoot of Laabam.

It is helmed by SP Jananathan of Peranmai and Iyarkkai fame. Shruti Haasan is the heroine.

Jagapathi Babu plays the baddie while Kalaiyarasan, Danie, and Dhanshika will also be seen playing pivotal characters.

Produced by 7Cs Entertainment, Imman is composing Plan are on to release the movie early 2021.

Meanwhile Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of Vijay’s Master in which he plays a baddie.