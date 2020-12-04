“50 million students in India need career guidance”

Chennai: To help students and professionals amidst the current uncertainty, the Institute for Career Studies (ICS) has been providing a wide range of free career guidance services through its mobile app, ICS Career GPS, a release here said.

“We have guided numerous students and professionals globally over the past few months. We especially want to reach out to the youth in tier-II cities of Tamilnadu like Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli,” said Amrita Dass, founder-director,ICS, and Member, UP Government’s Steering Committee for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Highlighting the need and scope of career counselling in India, she said, “Our country has 50 million students in need of career guidance. A recent career awareness survey revealed that 93 per cent Indian students knows only seven career

options, although there are over 250. ICS Career GPS guides users in this regard. The user gets a career report and information about courses, campuses and career pathways, along with free consultation with advisors”.