Covid: Anna Nagar leads Chennai’s recovery rate

Chennai: The city has a 97 per cent recovery rate with high number of recoveries in Anna Nagar locality. Nearly 23,018 recoveries have taken place here.

As per data from Greater Chennai Corporation, there are two per cent active cases and 1.78 per cent mortality rate.

According to statistics put out by the Chennai Corporation, this morning the tally of total positive cases was 3,536.

Since the lockdown, Chennai has recorded 2,16,496 cases of Covid-19, of which 2,09,097 have recovered over the months.

On 3 December, nearly 10,528 persons were tested by the Health department.

It is reported that nearly 3,863 persons have died due to the viral infection.

As per records, 492 persons died in Teynampet, 435 casualties were reported in Anna Nagar and 426 deaths were recorded in Kodambakkam.

Currently, 400 persons have contracted the virus in Adyar and 376 have tested positive in Anna Nagar.

Places such as Manali have the least number of cases at 75 and Shollinganallur has 90 positive cases.

Nearly, 61.19 per cent of those affected with Covid are male and 38.81 per cent are female.

The viral infection has most affected people in the age group of 50-59 with 19.42 per cent belonging to this section.