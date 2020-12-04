Farmers’ protest: DMK to show support

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will stage black flag demonstrations in all district headquarters of the State on 5 December to support the farmers’ protest in New Delhi demanding withdrawal of the three farm-related legislations.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of DMK district secretaries chaired by party president M K Stalin and held via video-conferencing.

Accusing Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of betraying the interests of farmers, the resolution said though he claims himself as a farmer, he was not bothered about the problems and difficulties of the farmers.

The meeting pointed out that there was no reference to Minimum Support Price in those legislations and the objections raised by the DMK MPs went unheeded. “The laws were enacted only to help the corporates”, it alleged.

A DMK release later said, while Mr Stalin will lead the demonstration in Salem, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan will take part in Vellore and Treasurer T R Baalu will participate in Mayiladuthurai.

Similarly, senior leaders of the party will lead the agitation in their respective districts.