Love is in the air

Ik Dafa To Mil, a song presented by Nexus Records, Shoaibe Dhebar and co-producer Gazala Shaikh Khan in association with The Bucketlist Films was out recently.

Singer-composer Kunal is all thrilled with the response. The poster released on 27 November has already taken social media by storm.

The chemistry between the lead pair Arjit taneja and Anjum Fakih is talk of the town.

Their on-screen romance adds colourful touch to the video, making the dreary winters red with some musical starry-eyed touch.

Producer Shoaibe feels that any song and its video needs a 100 per cent focus on every level. Only then the outcome wows the sharp audiences.

What makes Ik Dafa To Mil a treat is that it has been entirely shot in the gorgeous locations of Jaipur.

Directed by Faisal Photuwale, it has cinematography by Bhanu Pratap Singh and choreography by Shweta Poojary.

The other technicians include lyrics by Satinder Sanjay Matharoo, production head Aditya Joshi, editor Oswin Reveredo, hair and make-up by Madhav and Raja, stylist Aarushi Jadodia and casting by Rupesh Sonar.