‘Midnight surprise’ for car lovers

Chennai: Ford’s mega sales campaign ‘Midnight Surprise’ is back for consumers across India, and will continue till 6 December.

The Midnight Surprise will be valid on Ford’s entire product portfolio including Ford Figo, Ford Aspire, Ford Freestyle, Ford EcoSport and Ford Endeavour.

A press release here said, all customers booking a Ford car during the three-day campaign period will get two assured gifts on delivery of their cars within this month.

The gifts on bookings made during Midnight Surprise include premium home appliances, air purifier to international or domestic holiday vouchers.

“We are happy to bring back Midnight Surprise and give customers a chance to get more with every Ford they buy”, said Vinay Raina, executive director – Marketing, Sales and Service at Ford India.