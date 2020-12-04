Parvati plays a cop

Actress Parvati Nair, who awaits the release of 83 and Aalambana, has signed a horror-thriller titled Rubam.

The film will be produced by KJR Studios and directed by debutant K Thamarai Selvam. Parvati plays the lead role in the film and will don the khaki.

The film will go on floors in January 2021 and will mark the debut of Bollywood actor Freddy Daruwala in Tamil. It will be completely shot in Chennai and we have planned it for 35 days.

Music will be one of the crucial factors in this narrative. So, we have roped in Ghibran to compose tunes, Thamarai Selvam revealed. The film’s stunts will be helmed by Peter Hein and Gopi of Raatchasan fame is the art director for Rubam.