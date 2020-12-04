Rajini to resume Annaatthe shoot

Rajinikant has addressed about his political entry and also shared an update regarding his upcoming film, Annaatthe.

He revealed that he would be busy with the film’s shoot in January 2021.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe went on floors early this year in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The film’s shooting had to be stalled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rajinikanth will resume the shoot of Annaatthe in January 2021 and is expected to wrap up it up in a few weeks. He spoke to the media after revealing that he would start his political party in January.

After the announcement, the Darbar actor met the media. Speaking to the press, Rajinikanth said, ‘I will announce the date of my political party launch on December 31. I will be busy with the shoot of Annaatthe in January.’