Sri Divya in Gautham Karthik’s next

Sri Divya who was last seen in Jiiva’s Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae has been brought on board as the heroine for Gautham Karthik’s next.

Talking about it, director Badri Venkatesh said, Despite being an action thriller, it has equal weightage for Sri Divya’s character as well. After I completed my script, she was my obvious choice to play the heroine.

Her character will be that of a physiotherapist in this film.

Tentatively titled Production No 2, the film is bankrolled by L Sinthan and Rajesh Kumar of Positive Print Studios LLP. The filming is scheduled to commence in January and will be completed in a few days.