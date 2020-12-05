Amid heavy rains across TN, depression remains static

Chennai: The Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’, which has gradually weakened into a depression, remained practically stationary close to the southern Ramanathapuram district coast during the past 30 hours.

A bulletin issued by the Met Office said the depression over Gulf of Mannar close remained practically stationary during past 30 hours and lay centered over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban.

The associated wind speed is about 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph. It is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure area during the next 12 hours.

An yellow alert has been for Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and for Kerala and Mahe for the next two days.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu and Puducherry and Kerala and Mahe for the next two days.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely along and off south Tamilnadu coast in place like Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts during the next 12 hours.

It will gradually decrease to 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph thereafter. Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph very likely to prevail along and off south Kerala coast during next 12 hours.

Sea condition is rough to very rough over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off south Tamilnadu, west Sri Lanka coasts, Comorin Area, adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep- Maldives areas and along and off Kerala coast during next 24 hours.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off south Tamilnadu, north Sri Lanka and south Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

Chennai city received 3.5 cm of rain during the last 24 hrs ending at 8.30 am this morning, while Meenambakkam received 4 cm. Heavy rains lashed various parts of the State inundating many areas.