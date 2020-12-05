Atlee, Vijay to come together again?

There is a buzz that Vijay’s next movie will be produced by Sun Pictures. And reports said that A R Murugadoss was supposed to direct but opted out due to creative differences and it has been rumoured that Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila and Doctor fame would replace him.

But much recently video of Vijay leaving director Atlee’s office after a meeting started trending on the social media circuits, it is rumoured that he may direct Vijay’s next.

Atlee has delivered three blockbuster hits with Vijay Theri, Mersal and Bigil. Atlee is committed to a Bollywood film starring Shah Rukh Khan.