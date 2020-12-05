Crucial Covid figures of Chennai and other parts of TN

Chennai: With 1,391 Covid-19 positive cases registered in Tamilnadu on Friday, the State’s total tally climbed up to 7,87,554.

According to a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, the death toll stood at 11,762, with 15 deaths on Friday.

The number of new cases in Chennai declined further to 356, while neighbouring districts like Coimbatore reported 139 cases, Chengalpattu 85, Kancheepuram 47 and Tiruvallur 65.

1,426 persons were discharged from hospitals across the State, taking the total number of discharges to 7,64,854, with active cases now at 10,938.

The State tested 70,378 samples and 69,903 people on the day. Eight deaths were reported in private hospitals and the remaining in government hospitals. One of the deceased didn’t have any comorbid conditions.