Cyclone: Central teams to visit TN today, to hold meeting with CM

Chennai: Two Central teams are expected to arrive here today to visit the Cyclone Burevi- affected areas in Tamilnadu make an on-the-spot assessment of the damages caused by the calamity and submit a report to the Centre.

The teams will arrive at the Chennai airport at 1300 hrs today and would have a meeting with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Chief Secretary K Shanmugam.

After a power-point presentation and discussion with the officials, they would split into two groups. While one team would visit the affected areas of South Chennai and Chengalpet district on the forenoon of Sunday and leave for Puducherry.

On Monday, the team would assess the damages in Puducherry and also visit Villuppuram district.

The second team would visit affected areas in North Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram on Sunday and tour Vellore and Tirupattur districts on Monday.

Both the teams would return to Chennai on Monday night and after another round of discussions with the officials and a debriefing session at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, would leave for New Delhi in the evening.