Gold worth Rs 1.01 crore; seized from Covid spl train

Patna: Officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized gold biscuits weighing worth Rs 1.01 crore and arrested two persons from a train at Pataliputra railway station.

Following on a tip-off, a DRI team on Thursday apprehended the two persons at Patliputra railway station around 9.15 pm from Dibrugarh New Delhi Covid-19 AC special (train number 02423) and recovered 12 biscuits weighing 1991.91 gms of foreign origin gold from their possession, reports said.

The two persons couldn’t produce any valid document for import, possession and transportation of above gold bars, they said and added that the said gold bars were examined by a government valuer who assessed the value Rs 1.01 crore.