Kamal backs Anna varsity VC Surappa

Chennai: MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan has come out in defence of Anna University Vice Chancellor Surappa after the State government ordered an inquiry against him to probe allegations of corruption to the tune of Rs 280 crore by appropriating funds allotted to the institution.

In a video released today, Kamal Haasan said, ‘Surappa is an honest man. He didn’t give in to authoritative pressure. He wanted to elevate the quality of education standards in engineering in Tamilnadu. But will our ‘corruption collective’ let that happen? They break anyone who won’t bend to their will. Based on an anonymous letter of a spineless coward, they have formed an Enquiry Commission’

He said, ‘When that proved fruitless, they spent people’s money to publish ads, waiting in hope to uncover discrepant details. Conducting examinations and announcing results is the job of an educator. Why are corrupt politicians poking their nose here as well? Are those who bought bribes for votes trying to buy out students with marks? We may differ from Mr. Surappa’s policy bias and political ideology, but when one is hunted down for his honesty, I, Kamal Haasan, won’t be a mere spectator. Makkal Needhi Maiam, which is a meeting ground for honest people won’t be a mere spectator either. This isn’t the problem just between an educator and politicians. The war is between an honest individual and a collection of corrupt politicians. If you refuse to participate in our corruption, we will destroy your life is the message. We will spread false information and will deform your identity, is the threat to Surappa and other such honest officials.’

In conclusion, Kamal stated,’From Mr. Sahayam to Mr. Santhosh Babu, the list of the victims to the corrupt politician’s ‘blacklist’ is huge. When high ranking officials get tired of fighting with them and seek voluntary retirement, what is the state of ordinary citizens? We must not let this continue anymore. We must not create another Nambi Narayanan. In the battle between honesty and corruption, I urge those who stand by the truth to break your silence and speak up now. We must be the voice of the voiceless. Honesty is our only asset. The ‘corruption’ collective wants to profit off of that too. They must be eradicated from their roots.’