Lakshadweep Administrator dies in Chennai, Modi condoles

Chennai: Lakshadweep Administrator and former J and K Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma died at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday due to intra cerebral haemorrhage.

A bulletin issued by MGM Healthcare said, Sharma, who is also a former Director of IB, was admitted to the hospital on 25 November for Interstitial Lung disease.

He was on ECMO support and suffered severe bleeding due to intra cerebral haemorrhage.

“With profound grief, we regret to inform that he passed away today at 1440 hrs”, the bulletin said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has expressed his grief over the demise of Dineshwar Sharma.

In a tweet, he said, “Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti”.