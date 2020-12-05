On Jaya’s death anniversary, AIADMK vows to retain power

Chennai: Tributes were paid to former AIADMK Supremo and Tamilnadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on the occasion of her fourth death anniversary today.

Clad in black shirts, Chief Minister and AIADMK joint cordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister and coordinator O Panneerselvam, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, placed a wreath at Jayalalithaa’s memorial on the Marina Beach front and paid their tributes.

Later, the AIADMK leaders, functionaries and cadres took a oath administered by Panneerselvam and vowed to work unitedly and help the party to retain power for a third time in the Assembly elections due in April-May next year.

They also vowed to safeguard the principles of democracy by keeping at bay one family, that is pursuing dynastic politics, from coming to power.

Recalling Jayalalithaa’s assertion that Tamilnadu would not grow on the path of

development and progress if one family comes to power in the name of democracy, the AIADMK leaders vowed to keep such forces at bay and continue the party’s victorious march on the path shown by the late leader.

Before coming to her memorial, earlier, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to a portrait of Jayalalithaa at their residences. They also took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the late leader.