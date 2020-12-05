‘Rajini’s Aanmeega Arasiyal is different from religious politics’

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth’s spirtual politics (Aanmeega arasiyal) is not for or against any religion. It will be embrace all and treat everyone equally, said supervisor of the political party to be floated by the superstar.

Speaking to mediapersons after meeting Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence here, Tamilaruvi Manian, said, “There is a lot of difference between spiritual politics and religious politics.”

Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi was the first to speak about spiritual politics, he said, “Rajinikanth is following Mahatma’s vision today”.

Asked about the proposed political party to be floated by Rajinikanth, he said, “It will be formally announced by him on 31 December”.

I had all these doubts while seeing Rajinikanth as a an actor from a distance. But closer interactions showed me the human being in him, he added.

To a question on Arjuna Murthi joining the Rajini’s outfit after quitting the BJP, Tamilaruvi manian, said, “If you look at the past of politicians, there would be no one left in the fray. What they are today should be seen”.

Remember, Rajinikanth announced the launch of his long-anticipated political party in January ahead of Tamilnadu Assembly elections for which the BJP has tied up with the ruling AIADMK against the DMK which won majority of seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Announcing 31 December as the day when he will be announcing the launch date of the party, Rajinikanth promised wonder and miracle while predicting a sure win for his party in the upcoming polls.

We will surely win the Assembly polls and give honest, transparent, corruption-free, spiritual politics without caste and creed. A wonder and miracle will definitely happen, he tweeted in Tamil.

“I am ready to sacrifice even my life for the sake of Tamil people. It is now or never. If I win it will be the people’s victory, even if I lose it will be their defeat,” he said.