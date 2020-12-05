Why PM Modi not paying heed to farmers: Stalin

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin today questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not paying heed to the requests made by the farmers who are protesting in the National capital.

Leading a protest rally in Salem against Centre’s Farm laws, he said, “Modi promised to double the income of the Farmers after coming to power. However about 10,000 farmers die every year. Now the farmers across the country have come together against the BJP government.”

He further said,”DMK was the first party to go to Court against the new Farm laws. Kerala and Punjab have already approached the Court. Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami says he is a farmer first, why has he not taken any step?.”

DMK cadres staged protest against the Farm Bills in several parts of the State. Sources said that as many as 25,000 DMK cadres have been detained. Sources also said that several DMK cadres who were on their way to take part in the protest in Salem were stopped by police in different locations.