5 ISI backed terrorists arrested in Delhi

Chennai: Five people were arrested by the Delhi Police today who are allegedly linked to some terror groups. Five were arrested after an encounter with police in East Delhi’s Shakarpur area.

According to reports, the exchange of fire took place in the early hours of Monday. The cops informed that two of the arrested men are from Punjab while three belong to Jammu and Kashmir. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from them. The police also said that the group was ‘backed by Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for Narcoterrorism.’

‘Their arrest shows how ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir,’ said Delhi Police Special Cell DCP Pramod Kushwaha, reported ANI.

‘There are two components of this matter. One component is from Kashmir, other is of Punjab gangsters. The Punjab gangster component is involved in targeted killing, and the Kashmir component is involved in drugs. They sell drugs and indulge in terror financing with it. Two of the five people were involved in the murder of Balwinder Singh in October,’ he said.