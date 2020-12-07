Congress to launch letter drive against farm and labour laws

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Congress today said it will launch a letter drive against the contentious farm and labour laws in support of farmers and labourers.

Speaking to media, Congress Karnataka Unit chief D K Shivakumar said these letters with the signatures of farmers and labourers will be sent to the President of India asking him not to approve these controversial laws

He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has directed the party workers to gather the opinion of the farmers and labourers by way of signature on the letter.

‘On the directions of our party president Sonia Gandhi, we are going to provide 8.8 lakh letters to the farmers and labourers who will sign on it and send it to the President of India,’ he added.

He added that the party machinery right from the state level, district level to the village level will work towards distributing the letter and gathering signatures of people to send it to the President.