Destination Dubai for her

Chahatt Khanna has been holidaying in Dubai. She has been putting up the work at the gym and has been checking up her diet and the results are for everyone to see. She went to Dubai for a vacation and she is making the most of it.

Says Chahatt Khanna, ‘I needed a holiday. It’s been quite some time that we all haven’t stepped out of our houses. In dubai, it’s much safer ad the people follow the rules well here. They know that it’s for their good. They don’t take things for granted here. I have also been working out and keeping a check on the diet and the feedback that has been coming is pretty encouraging so I am going to keep at it. It’s been a difficult year for most of us and I think we should celebrate the smaller moments more now that we know that they can be taken away so easily. Let’s all stay safe and sound and look forward to an amazingly prosperous year ahead.’