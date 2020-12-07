‘Industries facing pain due to increase in raw material prices’

Chennai: Industries are facing acute pain due to abnormal and sudden raw material price increase, said K E Raghunathan, convenor, Consortium of Indian Associations.

In a statement here, he said the price increase is due to several factors such as availability shortage, sudden anti-import

sentiments, unscrupulous elements taking advantage of desperateness of the buyers, take it or leave it attitude of sellers, non-availability of alternative mechanism and decentralised unlock process across the country.

Seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, this problem was highlighted to the government in the month of June itself through the result of the mega survey conducted by us and we had suggested immediate setting up of Ration Card system or Fair price shops at every industrial estates in the Country, administered through NSIC to supply materials at reasonable cost, smaller quantity and on Credit.

‘However, the government did not take note of such early warnings nor discussed the outcome of the survey and today this issue has become beyond manageable. It is better late than never. For every problem there is a solution, but the first step is to recognise the problem,’ he added.