Master trailer for New year

Vijay’s Master may see its trailer might release on New Year 2021. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is expected to hit the theatres ahead of Pongal 2021.

The film starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to hit the theatres on 9 April but had to be postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Master team might announce the trailer release date on Christmas. However, an announcement regarding Master is yet to be made by the crew.

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Besides Vijay, and Vijay Sethupathi, it also Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das among others. Music is by Anirudh.