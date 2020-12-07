Nithiin begins shoot in Dubai

Nithiin’s new film under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi starts rolling in Dubai where the team is canning scenes involving Nithiin and Nabha Natesh.

‘#Nithiin30 shoot starts!! @GandhiMerlapaka @tamannaahspeaks @NabhaNatesh #sagarmahati ,’ posted Nithiin.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays a crucial role in Nithiin30 and she will join the shoot from January in next schedule.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Sreshth Movies as production no 6 from the banner, while Tagore Madhu presents it.

Mahati Swara Sagar renders tunes while Hari K Vedanth cranks the camera for the film. Other artistes and technicians will be announced soon.