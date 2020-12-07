Nithiin begins shoot in Dubai

Posted on by Agency

Nithiin’s new film under the direction of Merlapaka Gandhi starts rolling in Dubai where the team is canning scenes involving Nithiin and Nabha Natesh.

‘#Nithiin30 shoot starts!! @GandhiMerlapaka @tamannaahspeaks @NabhaNatesh #sagarmahati ,’ posted Nithiin.

Tamannaah Bhatia plays a crucial role in Nithiin30 and she will join the shoot from January in next schedule.

N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the film under Sreshth Movies as production no 6 from the banner, while Tagore Madhu presents it.

Mahati Swara Sagar renders tunes while Hari K Vedanth cranks the camera for the film. Other artistes and technicians will be announced soon.

Agency

More Posts