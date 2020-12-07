Want to do different roles, says Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani says every film of hers has been a building block in shaping her career and the actor believes her best is yet to come.

The actor, who made her debut with the Akshay Kumar-produced Fugly in 2014, was first noticed in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer M S Dhoni: The Untold Story two years later.

After some hits and misses, it was Karan Johar’s segment in the 2018 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories, in which Advani played a newly-married woman with dull sex life, that turned out to be her breakthrough performance.

I work hard on every film of mine as I did on my first film. For me, every film has been instrumental in shaping my career and journey but I feel the best is yet to come.

I am in a happy space with the offers that are coming my way. I am happy filmmakers are seeing the potential in me to play different characters, the 28-year-old actor said.

The year 2019 gave her wings to fly, Advani said, who catapulted to fame after the box office success of Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor in the title role. She followed it up with the hit comedy-drama Good Newwz and Netflix film Guilty.

Advani, whose recent release Laxmii received an underwhelming response from the audience, said she wants to continue doing different roles.

She is looking forward to the release of Indoo Ki Jawani, in which she plays the title role.