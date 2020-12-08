Ather Energy on expansion mode, adds 16 new markets

Chennai: As part of phase two of expansion, Ather Energy, an intelligent electric scooter manufacturer, announced the launch of the Ather 450X in 16 additional cities.

The new markets are Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow and Siliguri.

According to a company statement, Ather will be opening up in these cities in a staggered manner by Q1 2021 and will begin by setting up test rides to let consumers experience the vehicle.

Ather has also been talking to prospective retail partners in these markets and has already begun locating spaces to set up its EV charging network, Ather Grid.