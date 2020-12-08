Covid-19: India crosses 97-lakh mark; death toll up 1,40,958

New Delhi: With 26,567 new infections, India’s Coronavirus cases crossed 97-lakh mark today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 97,03,770. The death toll rose to 1,40,958 with 385 new fatalities, data said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 91,78,946, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.59 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 3,83,866 active cases of the infection in the country which comprises 3.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August and 40 lakh on 5 September. It had gone past 50 lakh on 16 September, 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, and surpassed 90 lakh on 20 November.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,88,14,055 samples have been tested up to 7 December, with 10,26,399 samples being tested on Monday.

The 385 new fatalities include 63 from Delhi, 48 from West Bengal, 40 from Maharashtra, 23 each from Haryana and Kerala, 21 from Chhattisgarh and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

The total number of deaths reported so far in the country includes 47,774 from Maharashtra followed by 11,867 from Karnataka, 11,809 from Tamilnadu, 9,706 from Delhi, 8,771 from West Bengal, 7,944 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,038 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,934 from Punjab, 4,095 from Gujarat and 3,347 from Madhya Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.